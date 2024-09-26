CHS Sports

CHS boys soccer edge Malden, 1-0

The Chelsea High boys soccer team claimed its second victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Malden this past Tuesday evening at Chelsea Stadium.

Steven Gamez scored the winning goal, assisted by Jose Joj, for coach Mick Milutinovic’s squad.

“We switched up our normal tactics, playing with two strikers instead of one,” said CHS assistant coach William Estrada. “In under two minutes, this decision paid off when both strikers connected to score the first and only goal of the game. Brayan Andrade sent Jose a long ball over the top, which Jose controlled with ease. He continued to take the ball up a few yards, cut inside, and crossed the ball low for Steven to tuck it in the back of the net.

“We played really well, especially in the first half. We could’ve easily scored more than just one goal. We created plenty of chances, but we just weren’t as clinical as we could have been,” Estrada added.

In a contest last Thursday with Revere, the first-place team in the GBL, the Red Devils came up short by a score of 2-0.

“The Revere game was a tough encounter,” said Estrada. “We fought hard all game, especially in the first half. However, after we lost the ball in the attack, Revere quickly countered and got the ball from their end of the field to our end with a few passes in quick succession, topping it off with a goal to make it 1-0.

“Revere proceeded to play with a low block, making it difficult for us to break down the defense,” Estrada continued. “A well organized team like that can cause problems. The rain didn’t help either, but that didn’t stop us from trying to tie up the game. Towards the end of game, from a Revere corner kick, followed by some commotion in the box, the ball landed at a Revere player’s feet and he took a shot. The slippery surface made it difficult for our keeper to save it, ending our hopes to tie the game.”

Milutinovic and his crew, who stand at 2-2 in the GBL and 2-3 overall, are scheduled to play at GBL rivals Medford today (Thursday) and Lynn Classical on Monday. They will host GBL foe Somerville next Thursday at the Stadium at 5:45.

Boys cross country edges Everett, 28-29

The Chelsea High boys cross country team earned its first victory of the season with an exciting 28-29 triumph over Everett last Thursday on the Red Devils’ home course at Admiral’s Hill.

Sherwin Kim was the top runner for Chelsea, taking second place in a personal record (PR) time of 19:30 on his 5K home course at Admiral’s Hill. He was followed by teammates Kyle Leong (4th 19:37), Eric Anderson (6th 20:21), Ivan Irias-Padilla (7th 20:27), and Carlos Perez (9th 21:15) to complete the CHS scoring.

However, also playing key roles in the win were Sebastian Molina (10th 22:04) and Gamliel Artica (11th 22:17), both of whom displaced the fifth Everett runner to provide the margin of victory.

“Our depth helped us win the meet, as our 6th and 7th runners were able to displace Everett’s 5th runner which was needed in order to secure the win,” said CHS head coach Cesar Hernandez.

Although neither the Everett nor the Chelsea girls’ team had the requisite five runners to qualify for a final score, Lady Red Devil Hazel Hatleberg won her second meet of the season, running a PR time of 23:13 for her home course.

“The kids in general had a strong meet, with the majority having their best race of the season so far,” noted Hernandez.

Last week, both the boys (15-49) and the girls (19-40) came up short against Somerville. The highlight for Chelsea was Hazel Hatleberg finishing in second in the girls’ race in 18:45 over Somerville’s 2.55 mile course, missing first place by just nine seconds.

Hernandez and his crew were scheduled to travel to Lynn Classical yesterday (Wednesday) and to Lynn English next Wednesday.

CHS girls soccer tops Malden, 1-0

The Chelsea High girls soccer team came away with its first victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Malden this past Tuesday. Coach Naomi Mejia’s squad also earned a 1-1 tie with Lynn English last week.

In between those two contests, the Lady Red Devils played well in its two other games this past week, coming up short to Everett (6-4) and Revere (5-1).

“In the Everett match, despite being down 4-0, we fought back to finish at 6-4,” said Mejia. “The team is committed to improving, and everyone is putting in a tremendous amount of effort at our practices and on the field.”

Mejia and her crew will host Medford this evening (Thursday) and Lynn Classical next Tuesday, with both matches kicking off at 5:45 at Chelsea Stadium.

They will go to Somerville next Thursday.

CHS girls volleyball stands at 5-3 record

The Chelsea High girls volleyball team sports a 5-3 record with victories over East Boston (3-0), Somerville (3-1), Everett (3-0), Boston Latin (3-1), and Medford (3-2). The Lady Red Devils have fallen to Malden (2-3), Revere (2-3), and Lynn Classical (0-3).

In their most-recent victory over Medford last Wednesday, Chelsea was led by its trio of captains: Anais Artica, who had 10 aces and 10 kills; Hazel Martinez who had 22 digs; and Ashley Martinez, who set 16 assists for her teammates. Victoria Barriga also played a key role in the triumph, registering 16 assists.

Coach Gloria Rodriguez and her squad were scheduled to host Lynn English yesterday (Wednesday) and will entertain Latin Academy today (Thursday). They will travel to Somerville on Monday and to Everett next Wednesday.

CHS football

at Somerville The Chelsea High football team will play at Somerville’s Dilboy Stadium tomorrow (Friday) evening. The opening kickoff is set for 6:00. The Red Devils will travel to West Roxbury next Friday to take on Roxbury Prep.