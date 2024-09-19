Ned Keefe Retiring After Three Decades of City Service

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez has announced that Ned Keefe will retire this September after an exceptional 31-year career serving the City of Chelsea. A key leader in the municipal administration, Keefe served the City of Chelsea in several roles with unwavering commitment, Maltez said.

Courtesy Photo

Ned Keefe is shown talking with Chelsea residents.

Over the years, his work has made a profound impact on Chelsea, as his contributions have been instrumental in advancing housing and infrastructure initiatives, driving economic development, and enhancing environmental and public health standards and municipal services. Well-known in the community for his dedication and visionary approach, Keefe was appointed as Deputy City Manager under the administrations of Jay Ash and Tom Ambrosino.

His deep understanding of the community’s needs was particularly evident during his two terms as Acting City Manager during administration transitions and the COVID-19 pandemic. He played a crucial role in managing emergency programs, including testing and vaccination efforts and the Chelsea Eats Program, all while maintaining oversight of essential City Hall services. “Ned’s retirement marks the end of an era for the City of Chelsea,” said Maltez. “His leadership, dedication, and compassion have left an indelible mark on our community. We are deeply grateful for his 31 years of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Ambrosino, the city manager from 2015 to 2023, said Keefe was one of the best colleagues he’s had in his public service career. “In addition to making my initial transition into Chelsea as smooth as possible, Ned’s steady manner, tremendous institutional knowledge, and empathetic leadership contributed greatly to every success that I had,” said Ambrosino. “Ned is a consummate professional who will be greatly missed.” Keefe also served as interim city manager and city manager between the departure of Ambrosino and the hiring of Maltez.