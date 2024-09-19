It’s Here City Announces Chelsea Day Street Closures, Parking Restrictions, Order of Events

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has released the list of streets that will be closed on Chelsea Day, which is taking place this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and marks the City’s pinnacle event in the year-long celebration of the 400th anniversary of Chelsea. In collaboration with Chelsea Community Cable Television, the city has also released a “Chelsea Day” Public Service Announcement (PSA) to inform as many residents as possible about Chelsea Day activities, parking restrictions, street closures, and detours while emphasizing public safety. “With Chelsea Day just around the corner, we’re thrilled to come together as a community to celebrate our vibrant city,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “While we look forward to a fun-filled day, our top priority is keeping everyone safe. Please be mindful of each other and follow safety guidelines and street closure information so we can all enjoy this special day to the fullest.” Chelsea Day will begin at 1 p.m. with a Grand Parade featuring parade Grand Marshall John Ruiz, the former heavyweight boxing champion. The parade will end at 3 p.m. at Mary O’Malley Park, at Commandant’s Way. From 2 to 7 p.m., there will be free, family-friendly activities, live music, and entertainment at Mary O’Malley Park, and at 7 p.m., Chelsea Day will end with a fireworks display. To ensure public safety during the Chelsea Day parade, many roads will be closed, including Broadway and all the streets off Broadway, and detours will be in place where possible. Chelsea Day 2024 Street Closures: Broadway from Crescent Ave to City Hall Ave will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other road closures will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are as follows: Broadway from the Saint Rose of Lima Parish to Mary O’Malley Park, and all streets off Broadway along this route Everett Ave from Spruce Street to Broadway The State Police will be closing 4th Street off-ramp from Rt 1 Williams Street and Second Street from Spruce Street to Broadway. All traffic will be detoured down Spruce to Everett Ave, which can go to Rt 16 or Rt 1 Pearl Street at Williams going into Chelsea Marginal at Shawmut Marginal at Charles Marginal at Hawthorne Eastern at Cottage Marginal at Willow Marginal at Shurtleff Marginal at Highland Hawthorne at Bellingham Broadway at Crescent Central at Hawthorne Marlboro at Broadway Library at Broadway Broadway at 5th Broadway at 4th Chestnut at 4th Congress at Broadway Washington at Chestnut Marginal at Central Marginal at Williams Marginal at Pearl Broadway at Crescent Eastern at Bellingham Hawthorne at Chester Highland at Gerrish Central at Hawthorne Broadway at Williams Broadway at Medford Broadway at Beacon Chestnut at Williams Spruce at Everett Ave Arlington at Everett Ave Spruce at 6th Spruce at Williams Washington at Crescent Second St. at Spruce Second St. at Chestnut Second St. at Arlington To watch the Chelsea Day PSA and to view the complete list of street closures and detour information, visit www.chelseama.gov On-street parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Broadway from Crescent Ave to Mary O’Malley Park Gerrish Ave in the area of the St. Rose Rectory To help distinguish these areas, there will be no parking signs in all places where parking is restricted. On Chelsea Day, ticketing will be suspended on the city’s open streets. Community members planning to utilize public transportation on Chelsea Day should visit the MBTA’s website for its most up-to-date bus routes at www.mbta.com. Parade observers are required to stand on the sidewalks during the parade, not in the street. Once the parade is underway, no one should jump onto a float or into the parade line. Finally, if you see something, say something. In case of an emergency, dial 911. Police will be available at every intersection to answer any questions or concerns. Parade staff will be present and wearing purple T-shirts. The City looks forward to celebrating this day with all residents on Saturday, Sept. 21. For more info, about Chelsea Day, visit chelsea400.org/chelsea-day-2024