CUAW Against Recruitment Efforts at CHS

By Fran Roznowski

Chelsea Uniting Against the War (CUAW) – Chelsea Uniéndose en Contra de la Guerra’s annual anti-military recruitment campaign was launched at Chelsea High School this week. Members and supporters of CUAW distributed over 1300 English/Spanish fliers as students arrived to school on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Under the No Child Left Behind of 2002, public school administrators must send students’ personal information (name, address and phone number) upon request to recruiters from all branches of the armed forces. Students and their parents have the right to not have the young person’s information released to the military by signing the OPT-OUT form on the student’s personal school issued computer.

In addition to OPT OUT information, the fliers contrast what the military cites as benefits of enlisting with the reality. Military recruiters promise money for higher education. The fact is that less than 5% of veterans are in college. The armed forces boast of new possibilities for females. The truth is female soldiers face widespread sexual harassment and rape. Military enlistees are portrayed as patriotic yet they are expected to kill civilians, destroy homes, schools and hospitals and food supplies.

The efforts of Chelsea Uniting Against the War goes beyond leafletting. At last year’s counter military recruitment activity during lunch periods at Chelsea High School, a student new to the school told a CUAW member that he wanted to join the military. When asked why, he really wasn’t sure. He received a handout in Spanish that explained that there was no pathway to citizenship by joining the military. He was also given the link for a video, Before You Enlist, The Truth about Joining the Armed Forces/ Antes de Alistarte: La Verdad de Unirse a La Fuerza Armada. The short film is based on interviews with soldiers, many young, who describe their disillusionment with the military after their service. The student sent a follow-up text, “What I saw on the video was disturbing and now I don’t want to be a part of that (the military).”

Chelsea Uniting Against the War is ready to expand its counter military recruitment efforts (campaign) to students at Phoenix Academy Charter Public High School in Chelsea and to local students at Northeast Metro Regional Vocational High School.

For more information or to get involved contact Chelsea Uniting Against the War, Joel 617-688-1197 or Facebook – Chelsea Uniting Against the War.