Tracy Nowicki named Chelsea’s Director of Health and Human Services

Tracy Nowicki will take over as the city’s new Director of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Sept. 3.

Nowicki’s extensive career in municipal government, marked by significant mentorship and leadership roles, positions her as an exemplary choice to lead the Chelsea’s HHS department, stated City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Tracy Nowicki the new HHS

Director.

Nowicki’s career began in 1990 when she served as the executive secretary to Mayor John Brennan. Her dedication and administrative skills were utilized during the crucial period of Chelsea’s transition to Governor Weld’s State Appointed Receivership in 1991. During this time, Nowicki worked as executive secretary to the appointed Receiver, James Carlin and his successor, Lewis “Harry” Spence.

Following state receivership, Nowicki was instrumental in the transition to Chelsea’s new form of government in 1994. She was appointed as the City’s law secretary, where she worked closely with a number of influential figures, most notably Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and current City Attorney Cheryl Watson Fisher. These experiences provided Nowicki with a broad perspective on municipal government and policy development.

Nowicki’s internal trajectory was the reason former City Manager Jay Ash appointed her to the role of Director of Elder Services for the City of Chelsea, where she made notable contributions to the wellbeing of the city’s older population. Her profound understanding of municipal administration and her unwavering commitment and compassion to public service have prepared her to take on the role of Director of Health and Human Services with exceptional expertise and vision.

A proud Chelsea resident, Nowicki and her husband Paul are staples in the community and together, share the joy of parenting their three children Mia, Christina, John-Paul and vivacious Labradoodle, Blu.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracy Nowicki as our new Director of Health and Human Services,” Maltez. “Her extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in municipal government make her the ideal candidate to drive forward our health and human services initiatives. Tracy’s dedication to serving the community and her wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to address the needs of our residents.”

As Director of HHS, Nowicki will leverage the expertise of the skilled HHS leadership team, to oversee the department’s efforts to improve public health, critical social services, and the overall quality of life for Chelsea’s residents. Her appointment underscores the City’s commitment to strong, effective leadership in advancing its health and human services programs, according to Maltez.