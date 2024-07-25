Malden Teen Held on Murder Charge after Saturday Chelsea brawl

A Malden teenager was ordered held without bail on Monday on charges that he stabbed a man to death during a brawl in Chelsea Saturday night.

Jackson Briones-Blandon, 18, was charged in Chelsea District Court Monday with first-degree murder. Judge Kimberly Foster ordered Briones-Blandon held without bail and set August 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Chelsea police responded to reports of several men fighting at the intersection of Highland and Grove streets. One of the men, Santos Cartegena, 44, suffered multiple stab wounds and transported himself to Whidden Hospital.

Cartegena was then transported to Beth Israel Hospital for surgery. Cartegena was pronounced dead early Sunday morning. Surveillance video showed three men fighting, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. At one point the combatants separate. The D.A.’s office stated that the video shows Briones-Blandon grab a kitchen knife from a backpack, re-engage in the fight, and stab Cartegena in the back.

Briones-Blandon was taken into custody by Chelsea police shortly after the fight after he returned to the scene to recover a red motorcycle. Briones-Blandon was taken to the police station, questioned, and arrested.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This was an exceptionally violent incident that was captured on video, giving investigators valuable information to help determine what happened and who was involved,” he said.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to Mr. Cartegena and his family and friends.” Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said that the loss of life is the worst thing that can happen in a community, but said he wanted to reassure residents that the incident was not a random act of violence.

“We believe that it was a targeted incident, and we believe that there was history between the individuals,” said Maltez. “The people involved are collaborating with our police department. Our police department was able to capture everything with our video equipment we have in the streets.”