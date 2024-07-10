Remembering Legendary CYBL Coach Larry Notkin

A large contingent of past and current residents attended the graveside services for Lawrence “Larry” Notkin July 5 at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery.

Mr. Notkin died on June 27, 2024, at his home in North Fort Myers, Florida. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1959 and continued to reside in Chelsea for many years.

Larry Notkin (second from right) is pictured at gathering in Florida with friends (front row) Mike Sullivan, Joe Bevere Sr., and Mike Quevillon, and (back row) Harry Zawacki and Mike Wood.

Larry was a legendary coach in the Chelsea Youth Baseball League of the Red Sox, Cubs, and Royals teams, and in the Chelsea Youth Baseball League of the Nets. Larry’s outstanding eye for talent and his superb coaching techniques led to numerous championships in both leagues.

Larry, who was assisted in the Pony League by Hugh McLaughlin Jr. and others on the sidelines, was part of a highly competitive but mutually respectful managerial foursome of Al Palladino (Twins), Paul Casino (Angels) and James “Bear” Burke (Pirates) during the league’s heyday in the 1960s and 1970s.

“We were known back then as ‘The Block’,” said Paul Casino, who went on to serve on the Chelsea School Committee and as the City Council’s Clerk of Committees. “Those were great days for youth baseball in Chelsea, and when you played against Larry’s team, it was always interesting and always fun. Larry went the extra mile for his players, and he was so generous to all.”

Also joining coaches Casino and Palladino at the services was long-time Chelsea High School baseball coach Joe Bevere Sr., and his son, Joe Bevere Jr., who was one of Larry’s greatest all-time players, leading the Royals to three championships in four years. During his son’s CYBL career, Mr. Bevere, steeped in his own baseball coaching knowledge, would attend games and watch admirably as Larry Notkin masterfully coached Joe Jr. and the team.

“We called him ‘Larry The Legend’,’’ said Joe Bevere Jr. “That name truly fit him. I want to emphasize how much fun we had playing with the Royals and having Larry coaching us. The best part was that Larry loved to win, and we won. The rivalry with the Pirates and [coach] Paul Goldberg was great. Larry was a great coach. I have so many great memories of playing in the Pony League.”

Current Chelsea Housing Authority Executive Director Paul Nowicki, one of the most feared hitters in the league at that time and in league history, praised Notkin in his remarks to Chelsea Community Cable Television at the 400th anniversary gala. Nowicki told the audience that Chelsea had lost “a legend”, while also stating that Larry Notkin and Paul’s father, Fred Nowicki, were friends growing up in Chelsea and classmates at Chelsea High School.

Richie “Hawk” Halas, a pitcher for the great Larry Notkin-coached Red Sox teams in the late 1960s with such terrific teammates as Jimmy Ippolito, Paul Cameron, and Bobby Breau, said Larry was a positive influence in his youth, dispensing valuable life lessons about teamwork and sportsmanship.

“We had a practice one day at Highland Park and Larry noticed that I was the only player not there,” remembered Halas. “Larry knew exactly where I was, so he got into his car and drove to the Broadway Bowling Alleys where I was bowling. He came up the stairs, pulled me off the lanes, and took me to practice. It was the last practice I ever missed. I was 12-0 as a pitcher in my final season and playing for Larry and being a part of those championship teams are some of the greatest memories of my youth.”

John Montes, teen director at the Jordan Boys and Girls Club, was an All-Star catcher for the A’s in the Pony League, competing against Notkin’s Royals.

“Larry was indeed a legend,” said Montes. “Losing Larry on the day of Chelsea’s 400th anniversary gala was so sad because he meant so much to many kids growing up and playing baseball in Chelsea and he was a big part of this city’s sports history. Larry will be missed.”

Larry also developed tremendous friendships through his baseball coaching days, most notably with CYBL president Tony Greco. Though they sparred on some league matters at meetings, it was always cordial with the dual goal in mind of enhancing the baseball experience of each player. And it was Larry Notkin, who coached Tony’s son, Anthony Greco, on the Royals, developing him into a superb baseball player.

Brucie Harrison, the amazingly successful coach of the Bucks teams in the Chelsea Youth Basketball League, said you had to be “extra prepared” when you took the court against Larry Notkin’s Nets.

“Larry is ‘The Legend,” said Harrison. “I watched Larry coach basketball and I learned so much from him when I was just starting out. We became friends for many years. I admired Larry and I will miss my friend.”

Larry’s chief coaching rival in the CYBL during those years was Steve Selbovitz, for it was Selbovitz who was the Red Auerbach of the league before Notkin built a mini-dynasty with the Nets. Selbovitz and Notkin were friends, Selbovitz paid his respects at the graveside services last Friday.

Also paying his respects was Greg Hancock, one of the CYBL’s greatest basketball players and ace floor general for Notkin’s Nets. Hancock’s presence brought back memories of how Larry was able to add to his roster the great Bobby Foster – a 6-foot-4-inch, 12-year-old player – following the annual player draft. It took all of the Sixers’ league MVP, Smokin’ Joe Smith’s immense abilities, and those of his teammates such as playoff MVP Chris Jones, Sportsmanship Award winner Teddy Lim, the league’s most improved player, Jimmy Velastegui, future league MVP Bobby Mullaney, and future Sportsmanship Award winner Chris Nolan, to prevail over Notkin’s Nets, Bobby Foster, and claim the championship.

Edward Rosa, former Chelsea High administrator and coach, knew of Larry Notkin’s kindness and generosity from the platform of their friendship. “He was so great to the kids that he coached. But whenever we would talk the phone, he would always end the conversation with, ‘give my best to Concetta, which is my wife Connie.’ He was so thoughtful. We’ve lost a great one in Larry.”

The friendship of

Jerry Bowen The exceptional efforts of Jerry Bowen in the planning of the memorial tribute to Larry Notkin did not unnoticed by Larry’s friends. Jerry was famously the brilliant shortstop for the CYBL Cubs, an expansion team that Larry started after his tenure as the Red Sox manager. Soon, the Cubs became perennial contenders and champions with Bowen the heart and soul of the team. The two men, player and coach, Bowen and Notkin, became lifelong friends. Jerry delivered remarks at the funeral services and the bereavement luncheon that followed at the Marina at the Wharf. He was also the contact person for those who wanted to share their thoughts about Larry’s life of kindness and coaching, but were unable to attend the memorial observances. And finally, it was Jerry Bowen who wrote the obituary about Larry Notkin. “While I was writing it, I shed tears,” admitted Bowen. “There was so much I wanted to say about Larry.” Friends made it a point to tell Jerry Bowen how the spoken thoughts and written words about his friend were brilliant and very much appreciated by all who knew Lawrence “Larry” Notkin. Following is the obituary written by Jerry Bowen that appears on the Torf Funeral Home website: Lawrence L. Notkin, Feb 14, 1941-June 27, 2024. A native son of Chelsea, MA, Larry passed away peacefully in his adopted home of Florida, having lived his life exactly as he wanted. The son of Bessie (Kaminsky) and Charles Notkin, and brother of the late Joyce Notkin, Larry graduated from Chelsea High School and became a well-known figure in the city he loved. Always good with numbers, Larry attended Burdett College in Boston, studying accounting and he found employment at a Boston bank. Larry was a fan of all local sports teams, but he was passionate about his Boston Celtics. Their recent NBA Championship had him smiling and reminiscing of the many games he attended in the old Boston Garden. Whenever friends and relatives speak of Larry they’ll mention his humor, his smile and his generosity. But first and foremost will be his love for, and dedication to, Chelsea sports and the young athletes who played the games. For 42 years Larry and his teams were synonymous with winning in the competitive Chelsea Youth/RBI Baseball League. With dominate teams like the Red Sox, Cubs and Royals, Coach Notkin not only taught countless teens how to play, but also became a mentor to them. He managed to duplicate his success on the baseball field with 26 years as a coach for the Chelsea Youth Basketball League. When Larry finally retired from coaching in 2006 he said his ultimate enjoyment was teaching, coaching and watching the kids play. Even up to last week, so many men who grew up in Chelsea addressed Larry as “Coach”. Over the years Larry and friends traveled to Jamaica so many times that they lost count of the number. In 2004 Larry became a Florida “snowbird”, and just like back home, he easily made friends, who found him to be adorable and a “character”. His love and desire for the warmer climate turned Larry into a full time Florida resident, but he never forgot his Chelsea roots and he often bragged about the city. The positive impact Larry Notkin had on those who met him and loved him is immeasurable and will last a lifetime. It truly is the end of an era.