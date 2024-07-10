Chelsea Man Facing Drug Charges Following Revere Traffic Stop

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Revere Police detectives attempted to stop a stolen motor vehicle. The car fled detectives and then crashed a short distance away, according to Revere Police. The driver fled on foot before being apprehended by police. The passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Willie Jenkins, 29, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with several motor vehicle infractions, as well as drug charges.

Revere Police stated that the passenger will be issued a summons for several motor vehicle and drug charges, as well.

Additionally, police stated that they located stolen property in the motor vehicle which they determined was stolen recently from an elderly housing facility in Revere.