Chelsea Celebrates Its History at 400th Anniversary Gala

More than 200 guests enjoyed the Chelsea 400th Anniversary Gala June 27 at the SpringHill Suites Hotel in Revere.

A delegation from the Jordan Boys and Girls Club enjoyed the Chelsea 400th Annivesary Gala June 27 at SpringHill Suites in Revere. From left, are Omar Limas, John Montes, Leah Reich, Executive Director Gina Centrella, Patty Garcia, Isidra Quinones, Lisa Gillis, and Anthony Rubiera.

City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher, chairperson of the Steering Committee, welcomed the large gathering to the gala, one of several events being held this year to commemorate the city’s history.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate Chelsea’s rich history and all those stories we all may have heard of, or been a part of over all the years,” said Watson Fisher.

Watson Fisher introduced members of the steering committee, including Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, Fire Chief John Quatieri, Director of Emergency Management Steve Staffier, website coordinator Denise Ortega, Jessica Morales, Police Capt. Thomas McLain, photographer Matt Frank, and Planning Board member Sarah Ritch.

City Council President Norieliz DeJesus told the crowd, “It is an honor to serve with all of my colleagues, a very diverse, united Council that is all in it for the community that they love and they care for. But tonight is really about honoring those in the past, those leaders that have gotten us here, that have cultivated what Chelsea is today, that have maintained our community rich in culture and fought for equity and continue to fight for equity. I wouldn’t be here today as a city councilor if it wasn’t for them.”

City Manager Fidel Maltez peered out at the capacity crowd and said, “Look at this room. It’s amazing.”

“Tonight is an historic night for many reasons. We are celebrating 400 years of our beloved and amazing city,” said Maltez, whose wife, State Undersecretary of Environmental Justice and Equity Maria Belen Power was in attendance.

Maltez, who took office in January, singled out the efforts of Cheryl Watson Fisher, stating, “I want to thank our amazing city solicitor. She has the historic knowledge of our city. She’s an amazing leader, and I am so thankful that she is bringing us home in what is going to be a historic year for Chelsea.”

John Ruiz attends gala

Former heavyweight champion John Ruiz was a huge hit at the gala, obliging photo requests from many guests. Ruiz is the first Latino heavyweight champion.

Ruiz received a tremendous ovation from the crowd when he was introduced by Cheryl Watson Fisher.

“It’s great to be back and to see all my friends,” said Ruiz, who put Chelsea on the map with his superb boxing career that took him to the top of his profession.

Ruiz, who was accompanied by his wife, Maribelle, will be the grand marshal of the 400th Anniversary Parade scheduled for September 21.