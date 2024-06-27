La Colaborativa Secures Statewide Excellence in Advocacy Award From MA Nonprofit Network

Special to the Record

La Colaborativa, the preeminent nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Latinx and immigrant community in the Commonwealth, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the 2024 Nonprofit Excellence in Advocacy Award by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network (“MNN”), the sole organization focused on strengthening the nonprofit sector across the Commonwealth.

“We’re thrilled to be selected for the prestigious 2024 Nonprofit Excellence Award by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network, a testament to the selfless efforts of our team at La Colaborativa” announced Executive Director Gladys Vega. “Despite this recognition, it’s critical that we renew our collective efforts to achieve economic and environmental justice for communities of color, especially in an era of increasing economic instability, a broken immigration system, and intensifying climate change.”

A fearless, unrelenting advocate, committed to spurring a just, prosperous future, La Colaborativa uplifts, empowers, and celebrates our Latinx and immigrant communities by delivering holistic, culturally effective wraparound services, advancing equitable public policy

solutions, and cultivating the next generation of leaders of color. Annually, MNN bestows the Nonprofit Excellence Awards to nonprofits that exemplify innovation, creativity, and ingenuity, recognizing organizations that further the nonprofit sector at a statewide and national level.

Accentuating the notable achievements of La Colaborativa over the last year, the award is emblematic of the varying, yet artfully coordinated local, state, and federal advocacy efforts to address social determinants of health, unlock economic opportunity, and prevent the

displacement of Latinx and immigrant residents. This includes significant statewide policy initiatives, such as leading the advancement of the HOMES Act and securing ARPA-H, while

ensuring community members gain access to healthcare, affordable housing, and healthy neighborhood environments through innovative local initiatives.

A leading community based organization, La Colaborativa’s impact is made possible through the generosity of its donors, who wish to attain a world of greater equity, compassion, and justice. From combatting homelessness and hunger to developing a truly equitable economy

with good jobs, your support is vital to realizing a better future for our community. Please consider contributing directly to La Colaborativa by visiting https://secure.actblue.com/donate/la-

colaborativa.