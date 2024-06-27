City Manager Focuses on Ongoing Projects

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office in January. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his latest video, which focuses on a number of ongoing and planned projects in the city, is below:

Hello residents of Chelsea. Welcome to Our Community. My name is Fidel Maltez and I am humbled to serve as your City Manager. I am excited to celebrate six months since taking the role and returning to serve our Our Community. This has been a time of learning, listening and growing. This month I want to highlight exciting projects in our City.

Let’s start with Downtown Broadway. The first phase of the Downtown Broadway Reconstruction Project has begun. I want to thank all residents and small business owners in advance for your patience and consideration as we make this investment in our downtown.

The improvements represent the biggest investment in beautification and utility reconstruction effort in Downtown Broadway in the last three decades, with a total investment of over $30 million, funded primarily through State and Federal grants. This project is installing over 6,000 feet of new sanitary sewer and storm drains pipes for sewer separation. We are also replacing over 1,000 feet of new water pipes to improve our local water supply system and completely remove lead service pipes. We are also installing over 3,000 feet of new conduit to expand the City’s fiber optic network, which we hope will pave the way for free wifi in the downtown in the near future.

The second phase of this project, will complete the transformation of the Downtown including the reconfiguration of Bellingham Square to allow left turns from Hawthorn Street to 5th Street. We will renovate City Hall Plaza and make it more welcoming to our community. We will install traffic signals on 4th street and 3rd street, and we will fully replace all sidewalks and roadways. The project will make Downtown Broadway greener and cooler by planting all new trees.

We know that this construction project will be a major disruption to our residents, visitors and businesses. We ask for your patience and understanding as the City completes this transformational project. This is an investment for our collective future, protecting our water pipes, preventing flooding, improving walkability, and beautifying our downtown. We truly believe that this investment will help our City thrive for years to come.

Please call 617-466-4209, use the 311 app, or email [email protected] if you have questions or concerns regarding to this project or any other construction work around the City.

Please be reminded that the Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be closed seven days a week from July 5 until August 5. During this closure, the MBTA is providing free-fares in the five bus routes in Chelsea, Routes 111, 112, 114, 116, and 117. The Silverline SL3 will be fare-free at all stops in Chelsea. MassDot has also announced a full pack of other benefits for those who travel to Boston during the tunnel closure.

To help residents and mitigate the impact of extreme heat, the City launched our third year of the AC Unit Program. This program will help residents beat the summer heat by providing free air conditioning units to eligible low-income households who meet the program’s criteria, regardless of their immigration status. The City is providing close to 200 AC units as part of this program. Winners will be selected by a weighted lottery on Monday, July 1.

Summertime is also one of our busiest seasons for our DPW crews, making sure the streets, sidewalks, and parks are clean for the enjoyment of all residents. I’m pleased to announce that our DPW has recently hired Bladimir Hernandez as the new Park and Open Space Manager. This position was created in the FY24 Budget as part of the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance and beautify Chelsea. Mr. Hernandez will also serve as the Tree Warden, a critical position for the conservation and expansion of the City’s green infrastructure.

I’m also happy to announce that Lourdes Alvarez will be the City’s Manager of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy. Ms. Alvarez will focus on supporting and building the arts in Chelsea, both cultural and physical. This position will also beautify our community, focusing on place making, programming and promoting our rich culture and heritage. Mr. Hernandez and Ms. Alvarez are both Chelsea residents, reflecting the City’s intention of keeping local talent within the community.

Last, but not least, I want to take a moment to celebrate the new home for the Chelsea Opportunity Academy and the Intergenerational Literacy Program. Thanks to our City Council, the City has purchased the First Congregational Church on 26 Country Road. The funding was fully funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars. This will be a dedicated space for two amazing programs that provide critical support to youth needing additional support to graduate from High School. These programs show our City’s commitment to constantly look for creative ways to support our youth in overcoming their barriers.

See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.