Two face charges in early Sunday morning stabbings

Staff Report

Two men are facing criminal charges following a report of a stabbing near the McDonald’s located on Broadway around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon their arrival, police officers found two men with stab wounds. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was not random, and both individuals involved were known to each other, according to Police Chief Keith Houghton.

The injuries sustained by both men were considered non-life-threatening, and they received medical treatment at local hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and Chelsea and State Police Detectives assigned to Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are actively working to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the altercation, according to Houghton.

At this time, police said there is no threat to the public. Both individuals whose names are being withheld will face criminal charges based on evidence and witness statements., according to Houghton. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800 or through providing an anonymous tip on the department’s social media accounts.