Camp 21- Women’s Tackle Football officially kicks off 

Camp 21 – Women’s Tackle Football in Boston, has launched its first football training camp for women and girls of all ages.

Rumunda “Moe” Holder, founder and CEO of Camp 21, joined University of New England assistant football coach Sue Lizotte and professional women’s football players Chris Ellis-Hibbett, Heidi Epstein, and Chelsea High Director of Athletics and eight-time women’s football Super Bowl champion Amanda Alpert as instructors at the inaugural camp session held May 4 at Healy Field in Roslindale.

“Women have been playing organized tackle football in the U.S. for more than four decades, yet football continues to be a male-dominated arena,” said Rumunda Holder, Founder and CEO of Camp 21 – Women’s Tackle Football. “Through this first-of-its-kind continuous football training camp for women, we’re aiming to promote the evolution of Women’s Tackle Football, encourage more women to embrace the sport and ultimately challenge the perceptions of a sport traditionally dominated by males.”

Also assisting at the camp was former Division 1 college football player Kalonji Hall, a resident of East Boston who has coached the Showstoppers team in the Boston Women’s Flag Football League.

“I think this camp will provide an excellent opportunity for girls to learn the fundamentals of tackle football and move on to competitive play,” said Hall, who is helping Holder coordinate the camp.

Holder said she would like to start a citywide girls tackle football program for students in the Boston public schools.