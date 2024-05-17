CHS students recognized for work to enhance school culture

On Wednesday evening, May 8, at the Chelsea School Committee Meeting, Chelsea High School’s Students in Action (SIA) teams with Multiplying Good received certificates of recognition for their work and dedication to service this year.

These students recently participated in an End-of-Year Celebration at the Museum of Science. They presented their service learning projects, sharing the significant impact of their efforts. Teams present on their projects and receive a Service Resume and a Multiplying Good Certificate of Excellence, which summarizes and honors their annual contributions.

This year’s focus was on enhancing school culture at Chelsea High School through the introduction of Fiesta Friday. Every other Friday, students are invited to participate in games during lunch where they can win prizes and enjoy snacks.

Their presentation had to focus on: Process; Impact; and Learning. This event not only celebrates the students’ dedication. but also encourages ongoing community involvement.