BHCC To Host Free Screening and Director Q&A of ‘Inundation District’

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) will host a screening of the celebrated documentary film Inundation District, Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, Boston Globe reporter David Abel. The screening is free and open to the public.

“Inundation District” tells the story of one of Boston’s newest and most climate change-vulnerable neighborhoods. In a time of rising seas and intensifying storms, one of the world’s wealthiest, most-educated cities made a fateful decision to spend billions of dollars erecting a new district along its coast — on landfill, at sea level. Unlike other places imperiled by climate change, this neighborhood of glass towers housing some of the world’s largest companies was built well after scientists began warning of the threats, including many at its renowned universities. The city, which already has more high-tide flooding than nearly any other in the United States, called its new quarter the Innovation District. But with seas rising inexorably, and at an accelerating rate, others are calling the neighborhood by a different name: Inundation District.

The 79-minute film, a production by The Boston Globe, premiered in the fall of 2023 as the closing night film of the GlobeDocs Film Festival. To learn more, visit inundationdistrict.com.

The screening will be held in the A-300 auditorium. Attendees may enter the College through the Austin Street Plaza entrance and proceed to the 3rd floor of Building B, then cross into Building A, where the auditorium is located.