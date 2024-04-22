ICE Arrests Salvadoran National Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) recently arrested a Salvadoran national charged locally with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Deportation officers with ERO Boston apprehended the 27-year-old noncitizen March 28 near his residence in Chelsea. He is a documented member of the notorious MS-13 transnational street gang, according to a press release from ICE.

“This Salvadoran noncitizen was not only a member of a violent street gang. He was a threat to our Massachusetts residents,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “We are constantly on these streets apprehending the worst of the worst. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England communities.”

U.S. Border Patrol officials apprehended the Salvadoran noncitizen Nov. 22, 2014, near Rio Grande Valley, Texas, after he unlawfully entered the United States without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official. The agents issued the noncitizen a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge and placed him into removal proceedings.

ICE released him Nov. 25, 2014, on an order of recognizance pending removal proceedings.

The Chelsea Police Department arrested him June 26, 2016, for carrying a dangerous weapon-knife over.

ICE arrested the Salvadoran national in Chelsea Nov. 1, 2016.

A DOJ immigration judge ordered him removed from the United States to El Salvador Aug. 25, 2017, a decision the Salvadoran national appealed.

ICE released him on an order of supervision May 25, 2018.

ERO Baltimore arrested the Salvadoran noncitizen Oct. 10, 2021, in Catonsville, Maryland, and revoked his order of supervision.

ERO removed the Salvadoran gang member from the United States to El Salvador Oct. 22, 2021.

The Salvadoran gang member unlawfully reentered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location without having been inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

On May 2, 2023, the Chelsea Police Department arrested him and ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against him.

On May 9, 2023, the Chelsea District Court refused to honor ERO Boston’s immigration detainer and released the Salvadoran gang member on bail.

The Chelsea District Court arraigned him Nov. 21, 2023, for the offenses of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

The Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged an immigration detainer against the Salvadoran gang member with the Chelsea Police Department Nov. 21, 2023.

The court system ignored the ICE immigration detainer and released him, according to the ICE press release.

Deportation officers with ERO Boston apprehended the Salvadoran noncitizen March 28, 2024, near his residence in Chelsea. He will remain in ERO custody pending his removal from the United States.