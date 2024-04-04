City Manager Updates Community on First 90 Days in Office

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office in January. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his latest video, which focuses on his first 90 days as city manager, is below:

Hello residents of Chelsea. Welcome to Our Community. My name is Fidel Maltez and I am humbled to serve as your City Manager. It is with immense gratitude and a sense of purpose that I stand before you today, marking 90 days since assuming the role of City Manager of our beloved community.

These past three months have been a whirlwind of activity; a period of

profound connection, learning, and inspiration. I have had the privilege of meeting with countless residents, engaging with our vibrant community-based organizations, immersing myself in the heartbeat of our schools, and sharing moments of reflection in places of prayer. Chelsea is a tapestry of diverse stories, bound together by resilience,

compassion, and an unwavering spirit. Our city is special, and it is special because of you, because of us, who call Chelsea home. Our strength lies in our people, in their willingness to stand together, to support one another, and to embrace the challenges and triumphs that come our way.

Recent events of violence in our city have shaken us to our core. Let me be clear: our administration, alongside the Chelsea Police Department, is unwavering in our commitment to addressing these acts of violence. Public safety is our top priority. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate every instance of violence, and we will bring those responsible to justice. But we cannot do this alone. We need each and every one of you to stand with us in this fight. Our police chief and I will be hosting monthly conversations on public safety in various neighborhoods across our city. These conversations are not just about dialogue; they are about action. We want to engage with you one-on-one, to listen to your concerns, and to assure you that we will be tough on crime and tough on violence. We need the involvement of every member of our community, especially parents. If

you see something troubling, do not hesitate to contact the City Manager’s office or the Chelsea Police Department. We will investigate it thoroughly.

We need your eyes, your ears, and your voices to help us combat violence in our community.

We will be holding a peace rally and prayer vigil on April 27 at 1:00 PM on the City Hall lawn. I urge you to join us. Let us stand as a united front, showing that Chelsea will not tolerate violence in our streets. This vigil is just the beginning. Throughout the summer, we will host several more events like this, because Chelsea is strongest when we come together to tackle our challenges head-on.

Today, I also announce the launch of a transformative initiative: the Chelsea Electricity Choice program. We understand the heavy burden of electricity costs on our residents. Fluctuating prices and predatory tactics of third-party energy suppliers have placed undue strain on our households. Many of our residents have to make the difficult choice between paying for electricity or meeting their basic needs. Chelsea Electricity Choice, is a program designed to empower our residents, protect them from predatory practices, and provide much-needed stability in energy costs. This initiative comes at a crucial time, offering relief and security to those who need it most.

Chelsea Electricity Choice provides three options. Chelsea Basic, the

cornerstone of this initiative, provides electricity at a significantly reduced rate of 12.42 ¢/kWh, compared to Eversource’s current residential price of 17.216 ¢/kWh. This means tangible savings of over $18 per month for the average residential customer, a difference that can make a meaningful impact on household budgets.

The two other options, Chelsea Standard and Chelsea 100% Green provide electricity sourced from renewable sources at competitive rates, further contributing towards a greener, more sustainable future. The City has partnered with Direct Energy to ensure the stability and reliability of these prices until June 2026. This contrasts starkly with Eversource’s Basic Service, where prices are subject to change every six months, perpetuating uncertainty and financial strain for our residents.

Participation in Chelsea Electricity Choice is straightforward and accessible. For most customers, no action is required to benefit from this program. Automatic enrollment will commence in June, with notifications and detailed information mailed to eligible residents in mid-April. Opting out of the program is entirely within your rights, should you choose to do so. Whether at the outset or at any point thereafter, you have the freedom to opt out with no penalty or fee, ensuring that you retain control over your energy choices.

Our Administration is thrilled to announce the launch of the City’s

comprehensive master plan: Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward. Chelsea Pa’Lante is more than just a plan; it’s a commitment to forward motion, upward mobility, and progress. It embodies the spirit of our community, the resilience of our people, and the determination to create a future that leaves no one behind. Chelsea Pa’Lante is a call to action, a declaration that we will not rest on our laurels, nor will we be content with past successes.

Instead, we will continue to evolve, to innovate, and to improve as a

Community. At the heart of Chelsea Pa’Lante is our unwavering dedication to incorporating the voices of our residents in every decision we make. Too often, community plans are crafted behind closed doors, with little input from those who will be most affected by the outcomes. But not here, not in Chelsea. Our plan will be centered on the community, ensuring that every voice is heard, every perspective considered, and every idea valued. Chelsea

Pa’Lante will seek to address the pressing issues that affect our daily lives.

From housing shortages to traffic congestion, from lack of parking, to

providing economic opportunities for all residents. We will tackle these

challenges with creativity, with innovation, and with a deep commitment to equity and inclusivity.

Chelsea Pa’Lante is about laying the foundation for a future that is brighter and more prosperous for generations to come. It is about building a city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, where every voice is heard, and where every dream is within reach. Over the next 30 days, our Administration will work with our City Council to bring Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward into reality.

As I reflect on these past 90 days, I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of Chelsea. Despite the obstacles we may face, I am confident that together, as a unified community, we will overcome them. As we look ahead to the next 100 days of this Administration, we will carry the lessons learned, we will continue to listen, to learn, and to lift each other up. We will be bold in our aspirations, strong in our commitment, and compassionate in our actions. See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.