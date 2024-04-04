City Council Swears In New Fire Chief

John Quatieri was officially sworn in as the city’s new fire chief at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Quatieri has served in the Chelsea Fire Department for 32 years, most recently as deputy chief under recently retired Leonard Albanese.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the trust and confidence you have placed in me, and I understand the great responsibility that comes with this position,” said Quatieri. “I am committed to serving to the best of my ability, and I look forward to working collectively with city leaders, our residents, local organizations, and local business owners to ensure the highest level of service for our community.”

The new chief took a moment to thank his family. He said his wife Wendy played a significant role in helping him to achieve all of his goals in the fire department.

“Thank you for everything you do for our family, thank you for always being by my side, and I couldn’t have done it without you,” Quatieri said, addressing his wife. “My sons Nick, Mike, and Anthony are here, as well as my mother Patricia as well as my brother Patrick, my mother-in-law Nancy. I am truly blessed to have these incredible people by my side, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He thanked the officers and firefighters of the department for their hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.

“I’m proud and honored to lead such a talented, dedicated team, and I look forward to working beside each and every one of you to ensure that you have the necessary resources, training, and support needed to stay safe while working in the different hazards and emergency incidents you respond to in every shift,” Quatieri said.

The new chief noted that when he started with the department 32 years ago, the city had just come out of state receivership.

“At that time, there were drastic cuts made to the fire department, two of the four fire stations were closed, our manpower was reduced from 21 men per shift to 13 firefighters per shift,” he said. “As difficult as that made it for the fire department operations, it was our residents, in particular a young family on Essex Street, who were tragically impacted directly by the receiver’s cuts. But through the years and through my career, I have watched this city persevere, rebuild, and become the thriving community it is today.”

Quatieri said the Chelsea Fire Department has a remarkable, rich history, and that together with the department, he will continue to honor that history, uphold the values of the department, and work tirelessly to protect and serve the residents of the community with pride and dedication.

“I’m ready and eager to face the challenges ahead and to serve this great city,” he said.