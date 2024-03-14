Obituaries 03-14-2024

Mariana Figueroa

She Was Passionately Devoted to Home and Family

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Mariana Figueroa today, Thursday, March 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Mariana being placed to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

At 88 years of age, Mariana passed away on Friday, March 8th at the Whidden Memorial Hospital.

Born and raised in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Mariana was one of three children of the late Gregorio Lugo and Carmen Nazario. She settled for a time in New York City where she married Felix Figueroa and together they raised ten children.

Mariana was passionately devoted to home and family. She has been a resident of Chelsea for the past 45 years.

In her lifetime Mariana enjoyed time spent at the Revere Senior Center,and playing games of chance at local casinos.

Mariana was widowed by her beloved husband Felix in 1999 and was also predeceased by a son Raymond Gonzalez, and daughter Alicia Figueroa. She is lovingly survived by her children: Rosa Gonzalez, Leonor Figueroa, Jose Figueroa, Felix Figueroa, Wilfredo Figueroa, Jimmy Figuroa, Gregorio, and Maria Figueroa; 32 adoring grandchildren, 25+ great-grandchildren and her feline companion Chi-Chi. She was the dear sister of Gregory Lugo and Betsy Lugo.

Larry Louis Lombard

Mass Port Authority Retiree and Accomplished Musician Who Led the Larry L. Trio

Larry Louis Lombard, 93, of Pelham, NH, known as “Lou” to most, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday morning, March 7, at the Lowell General Hospital.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace (Iantosca) Lombard and is survived by his children: Lou Lombard and his wife, Patricia of Londonderry, NH, Mike Lombard and his wife, Suzanne of Pelham, NH, and John Lombard and his wife, Christine of Myrtle Beach, SC; his grandchildren; Christopher, Jonathan, Shannon and Michael; his great-grandchildren, Ayden, Abygail and Aryanna; and his sister, Janet Manuel of Groveland, MA.

Lou was born in Boston on January 29, 1931 to Edgar and May Carpenter (Boucher) Lombard. He was one of nine children raised in Chelsea, where he attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. Upon the completion of his service, he returned to his hometown and started his family.

His post service years began working for a Chelsea based shoe manufacturing company before starting his career with the Mass Port Authority.

When not working, he was a big follower of the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox, an avid boxing fan and a well-versed wrestling enthusiast. Lou was also an accomplished musician and will be remembered for his voice and talent playing the guitar with his band, The Larry L. Trio. His band performed at area social clubs, function halls, and entertainment venues. He even filled in as a backup musician for traveling celebrity entertainers. Unable to play the guitar in his later years, he was self-taught on the keyboards singing and playing the organ daily. Throughout the years, he played both at home while Grace crocheted making song requests.

Upon their retirement, Lou and Grace moved to Florida. They enjoyed their snowbird time living at Crystal Bay in Lake Suzy making many new friends from across the country. He and Grace loved organizing the bingo games, scavenger hunts, group dinners, shopping, and holiday decorating with their neighbors.

But beyond all else, he most cherished the time spent with Grace, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Honoring his request, a private service and burial will take place today, Thursday, March 14th at 1 p.m. at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 DW Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1001 Connecticut Avenue, NW Ste. 840, Washington, DC 20036.

Rosa Elizabeth Salgado Soto

March 17, 1965 – March 9, 2024

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours for Rosa Elizabeth Salgado Soto on Wednesday, March 13th in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. Services will conclude with Rosa being placed to rest next week at Cementerio Parcelamiento Monterrey, Santo Domingo, Guatemala. As a tribute to Rosa the family asked visitors to wear something red or black. Rosa passed away on Saturday, March 9th at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers with her family at her side. She was 58 years of age. Born and raised in Rio Bravo, Guatemala, she was the beloved daughter of the late Trinidad Salgado and Consuelo Soto. She received her formal education in Guatemala. She was married to Miguel Angel Estrada and raised her son, Angel, and daughter, Johanna and was passionately devoted to home and family. She came to the US with her family as a young lady and first settled in Chelsea before moving to Revere 23 years ago. Rosa worked as a commercial housekeeper for many years and retired for health reasons two years ago. She is remembered as a person who loved home cooking, preparing traditional Guatemalan dishes, and she ventured into home catering, preparing individual meals for family and friends. In her lifetime, she enjoyed traveling cross country with her family, playing Bingo and she was passionate about “Red Roses.” She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Miguel Angel Estrada, her loving children, Johanna Estrada and Angel Estrada, all at home in Revere. She was the dear sister of Wilson Bosque and Juana Soto. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.