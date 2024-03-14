New Chelsea Fire Chief Sworn In

After eight years of service, Fire Chief Leonard Albanese announced his retirement last December. The new Fire Chief, John Quatieri, was sworn in Friday morning in City Manager Fidel Maltez’s office.

New Fire Chief John Quatieri being sworn in at City Hall last Friday.

City Manager Fidel Maltez with new Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri with firefighters and city officials.

Quatieri, has been with the Chelsea Fire Department for 32 years. Quatieri has been a Deputy Chief since 2006, and for the last eight years has served as Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for the day-to-day of the Fire Department.

There will be an official swearing-in ceremony before the City Council in the council chambers on Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m.