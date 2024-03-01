City Manager Continues Outreach Through Chelsea Community TV

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office in January. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his latest video, which focuses on his first 60 days as city manager, is below:

Hello residents of Chelsea. Welcome to Our Community. My name is Fidel Maltez and I am humbled to serve as your City Manager. It is with great pleasure and gratitude that I stand before you today, marking 60 days since assuming the role of City Manager of our beloved Community. These past two months have been a whirlwind of learning, listening, and getting to know the heartbeat of our community. I want to extend my deepest thanks to all of you who have welcomed me with open arms, shared your stories, and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading our city forward.

Over the last 30 days, I have had the privilege of engaging with our community through various listening sessions throughout our city. I have visited the Chelsea Senior Center, engaged with residents at the Chelsea Housing Authority buildings, listened to students at Chelsea High School, and shared moments of reflection at St. Luke’s Church. Your stories, your struggles, and your aspirations have deeply moved me, and our administration is committed to turning your words into action.

One resounding theme that echoed through every conversation is the issue of housing insecurity. Far too many of our residents face inadequate housing conditions, threatening their sense of stability and security. It is clear that we must prioritize addressing this pressing concern and work tirelessly to ensure that every member of our community has access to safe and affordable housing. We will work with our non-profit partners, our State Delegation, and the private sector to increase housing production in the City of Chelsea.

We are also actively working to leverage remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to sustain and expand supportive mechanisms that have been lifelines for many in our community. We have a responsibility to utilize these resources wisely, and I pledge to invest them in initiatives that will transform Chelsea and uplift our residents.

Our youth, particularly at Chelsea High School, spoke passionately about the need for economic mobility and opportunities for advancement. They are the future of Chelsea. Our administration, working closely with Chelsea Public Schools and our Superintendent, will focus on providing our youth the resources and support their need to thrive. We must create spaces where our young people can flourish, where their talents are nurtured, and where their aspirations are realized.

Our administration will establish a Youth Center Taskforce composed of diverse individuals dedicated to realizing the vision of a youth center in Chelsea. This initiative aims to provide our young people with a safe and nurturing environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive.

Our seniors, the pillars of our community, emphasized their desire to remain active participants in our city. They do not want to be sidelined; they want to be seen, heard, and prioritized. Let us ensure that our seniors are not just a part of our community but are integral to its fabric, contributing their unique perspectives and insights to our collective journey forward.

Public safety remains a top priority for all of us. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe and secure in their homes and neighborhoods. We must work collaboratively to address the root causes of crime and violence, fostering a sense of trust and cooperation. Our Police Chief and I are committed to being out in our community, engaging with all residents, and continuing to build a safer Chelsea for all of us.

As your City Manager, I am deeply committed to serving each and every one of you with integrity, compassion, and dedication. I promise to continue listening, learning, and leading with your best interests at heart. Together, let us write the next chapter of Chelsea’s story—a story centered on resiliency and inclusivity – and let us work together to build a more prosperous future for all of us who call Chelsea home.

See you next time on Our Community.

Thank you and May God bless the City of Chelsea.