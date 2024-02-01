Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Commemorates Opening of New Chelsea High School Library

Special to the Record

Adorned with new furniture, spaces for group work and quiet study, technological improvements and most importantly a treasure trove of books, the newly redesigned library at Chelsea High School was on display during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Above, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony of the newly

renovated Andrew P. Quigley Library at Chelsea High School. Right, the sign outside the school library

honoring former Chelsea Mayor, State Senator, and School Committee Member Andrew P. Quigley.

School Committee member Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Neville, City

Councilor Lisa Santagate, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson.

Students and staff were joined by local officials for a special ceremony that celebrated the completion of a months-long project to renovate and redesign the space. The ribbon-cutting included a brief speaking program that featured Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta, City Councilor at Large Leo Robinson, School Committee member Dr. Sarah Neville and CHS Principal Obed Morales.

Construction started immediately after the 2022-23 school year ended, and was completed in the fall of 2023. Students gained access to the new library prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and have been enjoying the new amenities during the 2023-24 school year.

When you walk into the redesigned space, the Circulation Desk is immediately on your left and you are greeted with long bookshelves immediately in front of you. One corner of the library features a completely redesigned space that includes high-top chairs at a countertop that peers into a large window overlooking the cafeteria. A series of new windows the rest high above the furniture below combined with the view of Memorial Stadium in the back bring in more natural light than ever before, creating an incredibly welcoming space.

One of the main priorities of CPS’ Strategic Vision is ensure that student learning and instruction is supported by effective systems and school operations. The redesigned library provides students at CHS with a multitude of educational resources (digital, print and more), an area that allows both collaborative work with classmates as well as a location for quiet studying, and a space where they can be comfortable to learn.