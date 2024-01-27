News Happy 100th Birthday by Record Staff • January 27, 2024 • 0 Comments Happy 100th Birthday to World War II Veteran Wesley Ricker!Friends and family, as well as staff at the Veterans Home at Chelsea, gathered to celebrate the World War II Veterans special milestone birthday. Mr. Ricker was presented, afterthe reading, with a State of Massachusetts citation, deliveredto the Home by the Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans Services, Jon Santiago. Congratulations Mr. Ricker – we are grateful.