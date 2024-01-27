News

Happy 100th Birthday

by  •  • 0 Comments
Happy 100th Birthday to World War II Veteran Wesley Ricker!
Friends and family, as well as staff at the Veterans Home at Chelsea, gathered to celebrate the World War II Veterans special milestone birthday. Mr. Ricker was presented, after
the reading, with a State of Massachusetts citation, delivered
to the Home by the Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans Services, Jon Santiago. Congratulations Mr. Ricker – we are grateful.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *