DeJesus sworn in as new City Council President

Norieliz DeJesus was unanimously selected as the new City Council President at Tuesday night’s special council meeting and inaugural event.

DeJesus takes the baton from outgoing Council President Leo Robinson, the longest-tenured member on the council.

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor was selected as the next vice president, and newly elected Councilor-at-Large and former School Committee chair Kelly Garcia was selected as the council’s representative to the School Committee.

“When I first started this journey, I didn’t expect to be standing here as City Council president,” said DeJesus. “I was raised in Chelsea by strong women committed to public service. My mother worked in the medical field, while my grandmother dedicated her life to public education.

“I ended up in the same footsteps, dedicating the last 18 years of my life to community organizing.”

DeJesus spoke of the struggles she went through as a young single mother, and her decision to run for office in 2021.

“My decision to run, however, was not an easy one,” said DeJeus. “I was in love with the organizing world, and I couldn’t see how these two worlds could combine. Ultimately, when Covid hit and exposed many imperfections, I knew I had to make a decision, and what I wanted most for Chelsea was a councilor who could understand the struggles of our family, as a renter, as a single parent, as a family battling substance abuse, as a blended family, or a lost teen.”

DeJesus said she has been fortunate to have the support of family and the community during her journey as an elected official.

“We all lead in different ways, and our lived experiences shape how we do it,” she said. “I have never let the hard times define me or what I am capable of. As I fought my way through the challenges that life handed me, I managed to do some great work along the way.”

DeJesus said she is inspired by the resiliency of the people in Chelsea, and that working together with her colleagues on the council as president is what she looks forward to the most.

“I recognize that I did not get here alone, and while I appreciate the opportunity to stand behind this podium, this evening is not just about me,” she said. “I look forward to working side by side with my colleagues, using our different strengths within our subcommittees to dive into conversations about the needs and priorities of our community so that we are able to make better-informed decisions in this very room.”

Earlier in the evening, Robinson reflected on his latest term as council president and the overall history of the city.

“Let me take a moment to kick off the 400th anniversary of the founding of Chelsea as a settlement acknowledging how far we have grown since Samuel Maverick settled in what was then known as the Winnisemmit,” said Robinson. “We have always been known as a city of new residents and we have also produced our share of famous names.”

For the coming year, Robinson urged the new and returning members of the council to show up, and in the words of Bill Belichick, “Do your job.”

Let me take a moment to kick off the 400th anniversary of the founding of Chelsea as a settlement by acknowledging how far we have grown since Samuel Maverick settled in what was then known as Winnisimmett. We have always been known as a city of new residents, and we have also produced our fair share of famous names.

Chick Corea, a 25-time Grammy award winner; Barbara Stanwyck, a famous actress who went by the name of Ruby Stevens while living in Chelsea; Louis B. Mayer, one of thousands of immigrants who came to Chelsea, ultimately making a small fortune in the rag trade before becoming famous as a film tycoon (with) Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

We would have no lights or phones without the contributions of Lewis Latimer, and we can’t forget the former heavyweight champ of the world, Chelsea’s own John Ruiz.

As I prepare to hand the gavel to the Council’s next president, I look back on my own tenure as council president, which included a strong focus on public safety and ensuring basic public services for residents.

I’ve greatly enjoyed serving as your council president, though not without challenges, it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve. During those challenging times, I tried my best to provide the best leadership possible to both my colleagues on the City Council and to the residents of Chelsea.

People who call Chelsea home deserve a city government that works for them, and that is what I strove for. The body has caused many residents to lose faith in city government and confidence in the City Council itself.

I believe we owe it to the residents of Chelsea to put forth our best and most ethical leadership, and we did not always rise to the occasion. But I believe this body will be able to regain the trust and respect of the people we represent. That will require willingness of the members of the City Council to come to City Hall to work hard, to treat each other with respect, to focus on quality of life issues, and to refrain from personal attacks and conflict.

Our priority must be to bring the council together and to bring the residents of Chelsea together. I am happy for what was accomplished on my tenure as president; I deeply love Chelsea and strive to provide the best leadership and representation I can.

As a former Chelsea athlete and coach, I end my comments this evening by quoting New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, “Do your job.”