CHS Roundup

CHS boys host Lynn English tonight

The Chelsea High boys basketball team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English this evening (Thursday). The opening tip in the CHS gym is set for 6:00.

Coach Cesar Castro’s Red Devils presently stand at 3-4 on the season. Chelsea competed in the Legends Classic Tournament at Cambridge Rindge and Latin last week, defeating Woburn, 69-54, in the tourney opener, and then falling to tourney host Cambridge in the championship game, 54-39.

“We had a tough shooting night in the Cambridge game,” noted Castro, whose squad is scheduled to take on Cambridge again on January 14 in the TD Garden in the Andrew Lawson Basketball Tourney for a 4:00 tip-off. The annual event features boys and girls high school teams starting in the morning and continuing through the evening.

The Red Devils need to sell 400 tickets which are available at $25.00 each. Tickets may be purchased with the promotional code CHELSEAB on the tournament website.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Andrew James Lawson not-for-profit organization established in Andrew’s memory by his family to advance and improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by funding, developing, and promoting programs, projects, or individual scholarships that encourage and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and help foster inclusion in their community.

In a contest with GBL foe Medford this past Tuesday, the Red Devils came up on the short end of a 68-61 decision.

“We just came out super flat,” said Castro. “We were down 24 points at the half, but we were able to cut it down to three. If we had played how we played in the second half from the start, we would have won the game. We didn’t lose — we just ran out of time.”

Castro and his squad, who are hoping for a big turnout of fans for tonight’s encounter with highly-ranked English, which always is one of the top teams in the state, will trek to GBL rivals Lynn Classical next Tuesday and to Somerville next Thursday.

CHS girls team hosts Classical next Tuesday

The Chelsea High girls basketball team dropped a 66-27 decision to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford this past Tuesday evening. Sophomore captain Monica Cespedes led the Red Devils in scoring with 21 points. Senior Keara Chavez Trejo had another active game, registering multiple rebounds and steals.

Coach Ben Jette and his crew play at GBL foe Lynn English tonight (Thursday) and at non-league opponent Mystic Valley on Monday.

They will return home to host GBL rivals Lynn Classical next Tuesday and Somerville next Thursday. The opening tip for both of those games is set for 5:30 in the CHS gym.