City Council And School Committee Inauguration Set

The members of the newly elected Chelsea City Council and Chelsea School Committee will be inaugurated at a ceremony Tuesday (7 p.m.) in the City Council Chambers.

City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White will administer the oath of office to the 11 members of the City Council and the nine members of the School Committee.

New Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez will also be sworn in during the ceremony.

As the current president of the City Council and its senior member, Leo Robinson will lead the first part of the program that will begin with the playing of the National Anthem and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Robinson will then call forth his colleagues for the high honor of being sworn in by Cintron White for their terms on the Council. The incoming City Council members, who were elected in November, are: Councillors At-Large Leo Robinson, Kelly Garcia, and Roberto Jimenez-Rivera, District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor, District 2 Councilor Melinda Vega, District 3 Councilor Norielez DeJesus, District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia, District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero, District 7 Councilor Manuel Tesche, and District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown.

Councilor Robinson will deliver his outgoing presidential address. He will then escort incoming Council President Norieliz DeJesus to the podium.

DeJesus, who will also deliver remarks during the ceremony, will preside over the inauguration ceremony for the School Committee.

The newly elected members of the School Committee are: Member-At-Large Katherine Cabral, Shawn O’Regan, (District 1), Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Neville (District 2), Jonathan Gomez-Pereira (District 3), Mayra Balderas (District 4), Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo (District 5), Ana Hernandez (District 6), Lucia Henriquez (District 7), and Yessenia Alfaro (District 8).

Maltez, the new Chelsea City Manager, will receive his oath of office in the final portion of the program.

Robinson thanked Clerk to the City Council Clifford Cunningham for his role in helping to coordinate the inauguration ceremony.

There will be light refreshments following the program.