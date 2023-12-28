Cardinal O’Malley, Carolers From Ripples of Hope Spread Holiday Cheer at Pine Street Inn

Special to the Record

Pine Street Inn, New England’s leading organization dedicated to ending homelessness, prepared close to 1,000 holiday meals for its guests on Christmas Eve Day at its South End headquarters at 444 Harrison Ave.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley joined Pine Street Inn President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie along with volunteers to help serve a holiday meal and provide Christmas cheer. Ripples of Hope, a local choral group, performed Christmas classics as part of the Christmas Eve celebration.

Guests were served lasagna al forno, along with ceasar salad, garlic bread, and pie.

In addition to those at Pine Street’s headquarters in the South End and other shelter locations, Pine Street’s 38 permanent housing locations will celebrate the holiday with tenants. For some, this is the first Christmas in many years that they have spent in a home. Pine Street’s outreach teams will also deliver holiday meals to individuals on the streets.

For more information on Pine Street Inn, go to www.pinestreetinn.org. Follow @PineStreetInn at Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.