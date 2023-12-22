MCU Announces New Round of 2023 Charitable Foundation Grant Recipients

Special to the Record

Metro Credit Union, the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, announced that it has awarded $55,000 in grant funding to six local non-profit organizations through the Metro Credit Union Foundation. Metro launched the Foundation in April, 2023, and these grants represent the most recent round of awards to support organizations, initiatives, and programs that contribute to the economic well-being of local communities and their residents through grant funding.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do at Metro,” said Robert Cashman, President and CEO, Metro Credit Union. “We are happy to further our efforts through the Metro Foundation and support the impactful work these organizations do in their communities with grant funding.”

The most recent Foundation recipients include:

• Bread & Roses Community Kitchen, Lawrence – $10,000, Emergency Food Pantry Program

• Italian Home for Children, Jamaica Plain – $10,000, Empowering Low-Income and Behavioral Health Workforce Program

• LEAP for Education Inc., Salem – $10,000, Youth Leadership Council

• Midas Collaborative, Boston – $10,000, Matched Savings

• Mosaic: Interfaith Youth Action, Medford and Dorchester – $5,000, Circles of Action Program

• The Real Program, Lynn – $10,000, Little Free Library Campaign

The Metro Foundation awards grants to organizations with a focus on:

• Community Development — creating vibrant and equitable neighborhoods.

• Securing Safe & Affordable Housing — providing opportunities for affordable housing and home ownership with down-payment assistance and homebuyer education programs.

• Financial Wellness & Advancement — promoting financial competency by providing knowledge and skills.

For more information about the Foundation, application guidelines, and upcoming application deadlines visit Foundation.MetroCU.org.

Each year, Metro gives back to local communities through a number of philanthropic initiatives, partnerships, scholarships, and volunteer programs. Metro has been recognized for its charitable contributions with the Boston Business Journal Corporate Citizenship Award for the past four years.