Chelsea Deputy Superintendent Named to Top Job in Melrose

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi has been selected to lead the Melrose public school department.

At last week’s School Committee meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta announced that Deleidi was leaving the Chelsea school district in June to take the superintendent’s job in Melrose.

Deleidi was one of four finalists for the top school job in Melrose.

“We are all so proud of you and we are all going to miss you, this entire community,” said Abeyta. “This is bittersweet for us, but we are very happy for you.”

Before serving as Deputy Superintendent in Chelsea, Deleidi was the principal of the Berkowitz Elementary School and an assistant principal in Revere.

“As a product of Chelsea Public Schools and a resident for 30 years, this community will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Deleidi. “While I am looking forward to this new challenge, I am certainly saddened to be processing what my departure will mean. I have learned so much from so many and want to thank the community for allowing me the opportunity to serve Chelsea.”

Deleidi also had kind words for the Chelsea School Committee at last week’s meeting.

“I’d be remiss if I did not acknowledge the joy I’ve had working with all of you, but particularly, with the four of you who are leaving (the school committee),” he said. “As a prospective superintendent elsewhere, I can only hope that I can have the same kind of working relationship that I’ve been having as a deputy superintendent with you. It was really an important factor as I did my search to try to find a school committee that was as supportive and talented as you all.”