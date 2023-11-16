Vega Addresses Marijuana License Questions

Gladys Vega appeared before the Licensing Commission last week to address concerns about the future of a recreational marijuana establishment proposed for 320 Revere Beach Parkway.

Vega, the executive director of La Colaborativa, is one of the principles of Vida Verde, which was granted a retail marijuana establishment license by the commission earlier this year.

“There have been a lot of questions because of a ‘for lease’ sign going up on the building,” said Licensing Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine. “We wanted to see where things stand, since we do have other applicants who are looking for licenses, as well.”

Vega said she was just as surprised as anyone when she recently saw the for lease sign on the building at 320 Revere Beach Parkway.

However, Vega said the issue does stem from ongoing financial considerations for the Vida Verde dispensary.

Vega said the building owner put up the sign because Vida Verde is still going through the financing process, having been hit with the potential for increased costs because of rising interest rates.

She said she has talked to the owner and asked that her corporation be given to the first week of February to figure out financing to determine the project’s future. Vega noted that she has also been focused on completing a major building project at La Colaborativa.

“We are working in terms of the blueprint, but the interest rates are killing us and we have to figure out if this is what wwe want to do,” said Vega. “With all honesty, the cannabis business was overblown with hope, and we all found out that it’s not really that real.”

The Vida Verde license was one of three retail licenses approved by the commission in the spring, joining three existing licenses in the city.

“Obviously, this is all a process, but we want to make sure, since there are other groups that are looking, that we don’t hold things up if people aren’t moving forward,” said MacAlpine.

Commission member and Inspectional Services Director Mike McAteer noted that one of the other three licenses approved around the same time as Vida Verde recently received its occupancy permit, with the second close to receiving its occupancy permit.

Vega noted that Vida Verde has been granted a provisional license from the state’s cannabis commission.

“At this point, we just continue to wait and see what happens,” said MacAlpine, who asked Vega to keep the commission updated on the progress of the Vida Verde operation.