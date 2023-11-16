City Council and School Committee Seeking Northeast Metro Tech School Committee Member

The Chelsea City Council and School Committee are seeking interested candidates to fill a vacancy on the Northeast Metro Regional Vocational School Committee, following the resignation of Michael Wall.

The selected candidate will serve until the next biennial state election in 2024.

The committee is composed of members from all feeder communities of Northeast Metro Regional Vocational High School. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, except during the month of July.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resume to the City Council Office by Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Documentation may be sent by email to the Clerk to the City Council Clifford Cunningham at [email protected]

The City Council and School Committee will conduct interviews and take a formal vote to select a candidate for appointment on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Chelsea City Hall.

To qualify, a candidate must be a resident of the City of Chelsea, meet any other applicable requirements under the Charter and Massachusetts General Law, and submit to and pass a CORI background check.

The Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School, located in Wakefield, and also known as “Northeast Metro Tech” (NEMT), is a grades 9-12 comprehensive vocational and technical high school that provides academic and vocational programs for approximately 1,250 students from twelve surrounding communities: Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn.

About 240 Chelsea students attend Northeast Metro Tech, second only to Revere in the communities that send students to the school.