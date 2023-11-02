Several Contested Races for Seats on Council and School Committee

The Chelsea municipal election is this Tuesday, Nov. 7.

This year’s election features several contested City Council and School Committee races.

With the recent redistricting in the city, voters should check their polling location at www.sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA/WhereDoIVote before heading out to vote.

In District 4, current City Councilor Tanairi Garcia is running against current Licensing Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine. Due to redistricting, Garcia is not technically a candidate for reelection, since she currently represents District 7. Longtime current District 4 Councilor Enio Lopez is not running for reelection this year.

There are five candidates running for three seats as Councilors-at-Large.

The only incumbent in the at-large race is Council President and dean of the council Leo Robinson.

However, the other four candidates are all familiar faces in city politics, as School Committee chair Kelly Garcia, School Committee member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera, former Councilor Yamir Rodriguez, and local attorney and former candidate Olivia Walsh are all vying for an at-large seat.

In District 2, incumbent Melinda Vega is facing a challenge from Constantinos Boussios. In District 3, incumbent Norielez DeJesus is running unopposed.

Lisa Santagate is running unopposed in District 5 to fill the seat currently held by Judith Garcia. Garcia did not run for reelection so she could devote her time to her position as state representative for Chelsea.

In District 6, longtime incumbent Giovanni Recupero is running unopposed. In District 7, Manuel Teshe is unopposed in his first run for public office in the city.

District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown, who survived a close election two years ago, is running unopposed this year.

In the School Committee races, Katherine Cabral is running unopposed for an at-large position, incumbent Shawn O’Regan is running unopposed in District 1 and Sarah Neville is running unopposed in District 2.

In District 3, incumbent Naomi Zabot is being challenged by Jonathan Gomez-Pereira, and in District 4, the candidates are Mayra Balderas and Zaida Ismatul.

District 6 incumbent Ana Hernandez and District 8 incumbent Yessenia Alfaro are both running unopposed.

In the School Committee District 7 race, Lucia Henriquez is running against Loren Sokol.

Polls in Chelsea will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

District 1 voters vote at the Public Safety Building at Sagamore and Cheever streets.

District 2 and 3 voters vote at the St. Rose School at 580 Broadway.

District 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 voters vote at the Williams School Auditorium, Arlington Street entrance.