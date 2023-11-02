Neighborhood Market Coming Here This Saturday

The City of Chelsea is kicking off the Chelsea Neighborhood Market this Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chelsea Square, 179 Winnisimmet St.

The market will include live music, fruits and vegetables for sale, and a chance to taste traditional foods made in Chelsea.

There will also be the opportunity to decorate candles for the Dia de los Muertos Celebration.

The city did hold a neighborhood market over the summer, but that one also had a focus on arts and crafts.

The neighborhood market at Chelsea Square is focused solely on providing fresh produce and locally produced food, according to Anna Bury, the senior community resilience project manager for the Department of Housing and Community Development. “One of the high priorities for the community was engaging small businesses in food distribution to support food security in the city,” said Bury. “We see it as a way to bring both of these goals together into one space, to provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to kick start their food business whether it be produce vending or more cooking and prepared foods, and to bring them together in a central and affordable place.”

Bury said the city plans to hold the neighborhood market twice per month at least through the winter.

The next market date after this Saturday will be on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the market can find more information on the city’s website at chelseama.gov.

Entrepreneurs who are Chelsea residents can request up to $5,000 to cover start-up costs.

The Dia de los Muertos celebration itself takes place the same day at 179 Winnisimmet St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be live music, arts, and a community vibe. A community altar will be on display for all to pay tribute to passed loved ones. The outdoor and family friendly event is non-ticketed and open to the public.