EBNHC Hosts Fall Family Health Fair

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center hosted a Fall Family Health Fair in East Boston on Friday, October 13th to promote health and wellness among the East Boston and surrounding communities. The event attracted hundreds of local residents, providing access to health resources from more than a dozen community organizations as well as free flu shots. Attendees enjoyed delicious local food and beverages, as well as fun activities such as pumpkin decorating, face painting, a photo booth, and yard games. Festive youth dance performances also took place in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.