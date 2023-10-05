Traffic Commission Looks at Eastern Avenue Speed Limits

The Traffic and Parking Commission is seeking more information about possible changes to the speed limit on Eastern Avenue.

Public Works Commissioner Cate Fox-Lent made a request in August requesting the commission to establish consistent and appropriate speed limit or clear speed zones for Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street.

James Caron of the public works department noted that there is a posted speed limit of 35 mph at one end of Eastern Avenue while it is 40 mph at the other end, while the citywide speed limit is 25 mph.

“There are just signs depicting different conflicting speeds,” said Caron.

Police Sgt. John Noftle said he pulled up the accident reports for Eastern Avenue. He said that while there were a number of accidents along the road, he did not believe the majority of them were caused by speeding.

“What happens is, as (the vehicles) are traveling toward East Boston, that lane stops, so the right lane is still going and people are turning, and they just can’t see and they are getting hit,” said Noftle.

Caron noted that Fox-Lent did not specify a speed limit to keep the street consistent, and that the commission should get that information before making any changes.

“It used to be a state road and now it is not, so we can set the speed limit,” said Noftle. “I honestly don’t know if 25 mph is going to make anything better.”

Jennifer Hassel, executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, said some business owners along Eastern Avenue have concerns about traffic along the street. She said some of the issues revolve around traffic coming into Chelsea from East Boston which makes it hard to see for vehicles pulling into traffic.

Hassel and several downtown business owners also approached the traffic and parking commission about increasing the amount of 15 minute parking spaces on Broadway to help with the flow of traffic and provide space for delivery drivers and customers.

Representatives from Delicia Salvadorena restaurant at 235 Broadway said they would be willing to give up the parking space they use for outdoor dining in the summer in exchange for a 15 minute parking space in front of the restaurant.

Hassel said she would assist the restaurant in filling out an application for the 15 minute parking spot, as well as any other forms that would need to be filled out to expedite the process.