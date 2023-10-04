State Officials Visit CHA, Tours Innes Apartments Development Site

Special to the Record

State Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus visited the Chelsea Housing Authority Sept. 29.

CHA Executive Director Paul Nowicki welcomed the Commonwealth’s new housing secretary to the Authority’s offices on Exeter Street.

Al Ewing, Former Executive Director of the Chelsea Housing Authority, Secretary Ed Augustus,

Joe Corcoran, CEO of Joseph J. Corcoran Company, and Peter Mahoney, Executive Vice President of John M. Corcoran & Company, overlook the construction of the brand new fully integrated mixed-use community for all residents of Chelsea.

This project was made possible with the leadership of Paul Nowicki, Executive

Director of the Chelsea

Housing Authority, and Al

Ewing, Former Executive

Director of the Chelsea

Housing Authority, along

with the Innes Residents,

City of Chelsea, Commonwealth of Massachusetts and private capital, secured through Joseph J. Corcoran Company and John M. Corcoran & Co, and Marcus Partners.

Joe Corcoran, CEO of Joseph J. Corcoran Company, and Secretary Ed Augustus discuss the $155 million public/private

partnership investment in the Innes Apartments public housing community. This innovative partnership model allows for the full reservation and long-term sustainability of public housing units and creates new opportunities for all people to live, work, and grow by fostering upward economic mobility within the same community.

Melissa Booth, President of the Innes Residents Association,

joined Secretary Ed Augustus, Peter Mahoney, Executive Vice President of John M. Corcoran & Company, and others, for a walk-through on the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments.

Nowicki and Augustus then joined city official for a tour of Innes Apartments redevelopment site on Central Avenue.

Former CHA Executive Director Al Ewing City Council President Leo Robinson, Community Development Director Alex Train, joined Nowicki in welcoming Secretary Augustus to the city.

“We were very excited to welcome Secretary Augustus to the City to view a state-of-the-art development that will set the standard for other housing authorities in the Commonwealth,” said Robinson. “Our CHA executive director, Paul Nowicki, has shown great progress in picking up the mantle from Al Ewing, and the CHA has not missed a beat.”