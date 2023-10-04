State Officials Visit CHA, Tours Innes Apartments Development Site

State Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus visited the Chelsea Housing Authority Sept. 29.
CHA Executive Director Paul Nowicki welcomed the Commonwealth’s new housing secretary to the Authority’s offices on Exeter Street.
Nowicki and Augustus then joined city official for a tour of Innes Apartments redevelopment site on Central Avenue.
Former CHA Executive Director Al Ewing City Council President Leo Robinson, Community Development Director Alex Train, joined Nowicki in welcoming Secretary Augustus to the city.
“We were very excited to welcome Secretary Augustus to the City to view a state-of-the-art development that will set the standard for other housing authorities in the Commonwealth,” said Robinson. “Our CHA executive director, Paul Nowicki, has shown great progress in picking up the mantle from Al Ewing, and the CHA has not missed a beat.”