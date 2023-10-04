Garcia, MacAlpine Top District 4 Council Preliminary Election

The city saw exceedingly low turnout for Tuesday’s preliminary election for District 4 City Councilor and District 7 School Committee member.

Overall, only 144 ballots were cast between the two races.

In the District 4 Council race, current District 7 Councilor Tanairi Garcia topped the ballot with 55 votes. Current Licensing Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine came in second with 25 votes and will join Garcia on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. Adriel Adonis Rodriguez finished out of the running with nine votes.

Garcia is the current councilor for District 7, but due to redistricting, much of what was District 7 is now in District 4.

The District 7 School Committee race saw Lucia Henriquez coming out on top with 26 votes and Loren Sokol earning a spot on the Nov. 7 ballot with 16 votes. Celeste Williams finished out of the running with 12 votes.

Turnout for the preliminary election hovered between 2.24 percent and 5 percent depending upon the precinct.

In addition to the District 4 City Council and District 7 School Committee seats, the general election also looks to have contested elections for Councilor-at-Large, District 2 Councilor, and the School Committee seats in Districts 3 and 4.