Celeste Williams Announces Candidacy for School Committee District 7

Special to the Record

Celeste Williams has announced that she is a candidate for School Committee District 7. The following is her statement:

“I’m running for School Committee District 7. I am a longtime resident of Chelsea and parent of former students and present. I know what we need, and I will do my best to promote strong partnerships with students and Teachers’ Alliances.

I have studied at Cambridge College Family Community systems., Gibbs College major Business Administration and have experience and volunteer service for Chelsea Public Schools.. My objective is to bring a different perspective to the Chelsea School Committee.

I ask for your support.”