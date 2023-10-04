News

Celeste Williams Announces Candidacy for School Committee District 7

by  •  • 0 Comments

Special to the Record

Celeste Williams has announced that she is a candidate for School Committee District 7.  The following is her statement:

“I’m running for School Committee District 7. I am a  longtime resident of Chelsea and parent of former students  and present. I know what we need,  and  I will do my best to promote strong partnerships with students and Teachers’ Alliances.

Celeste Williams.

I have studied at Cambridge College Family Community systems.,  Gibbs College major Business Administration and have experience and volunteer service for Chelsea Public Schools..  My objective is to bring a different perspective to the Chelsea School Committee.

I ask for your support.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *