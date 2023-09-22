ZBA To Take Up Veterans’ Home Project at October Meeting

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved several projects at its monthly meeting last week, while the largest proposal on the agenda was continued to next month’s meeting.

The Veterans’ Home in Chelsea project will come before the ZBA in October.

The state selected Pennrose to redevelop the Domiciliary Campus of the historic Veterans’ Home in Chelsea. The new development will include 234 units of mixed-income affordable housing with 100 percent veterans’ preference and supportive services.

Pennrose is seeking a special permit from the ZBA for the construction of nine residential townhouses and renovating the Keville building, Adams building, Sargent building, Sullivan building, Williams building, Laundry building, Connector building, the east parcel building, and the headquarters building.

The ZBA did approve a special permit and variance for the major overhaul of a rooming house at 165 Hawthorne St. Developer Rick Costa is looking to upgrade the 12 rooming units on the second and third floor by adding private bathrooms and kitchenette areas.

There will also be six new residential units built on the first floor of the building.

Several current residents of the rooming house expressed concerns about their future at the building, and the attorney for the developer noted that there is still time to discuss that with the current renters.

The ZBA also approved a request for a modification to the plans for the new La Colaborativa site at 244-248 Arlington St., changing the proposed teaching kitchen to a community development kitchen, adding two non-commercial kitchens for staff use, and replacing an existing garage with an open-concept gazebo.

City Councilor Tanairi Garcia and city economic development planner Karl Allen both spoke in favor of the proposed changes from La Colaborativa, noting that the community development kitchen addressed an unmet need in the community.

The ZBA also approved a special permit and variance for Juan Gallego at 208-212 Cherry St. Gallego is seeking to combine the three lots for the construction of a 12-unit dwelling which does not meet the minimum requirements for open space, side yard setback, and off-street parking.

The board approved a request for a special permit and variance from Clayton Ferraz at 78 Englewood Ave. for the construction of a two-family dwelling within an existing open lot which does not meet the minimum requirements for lot size and off-street parking.