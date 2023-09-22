DJ Workshop Project Launched in Partnership With Youth Elemento

On Friday, September 15th in the music room at Youth Elemento, seven young adults opened up their laptops and took part in the first of the four-part DJ Workshop Project.

The DJ Workshop Project was created by Devra Sari Zabot/Clark Ave Productions, a Chelsea based entity, and King ILabash/King Productions.

The innovative project was funded by The Community Fund, a grant program managed by La Colaborativa. Clark Ave Productions and King Productions partnered with Wendy Mancia, Program Manager at Youth Elemento, to facilitate the program.

The Chelsea-based youth organization located in Downtown Chelsea, provides educational, social and creative opportunities for youth between the ages of 16 and 24 and seemed like the best partner for the Workshop.

“We are on Year 3 of the the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health grant and the goal is sustainability beyond the grant,” said Mancia. “Working with community partners like Clark Creative is essential to reaching our goal”.

“The goal of the workshop is to provide students with exposure to both a creative and technical potential career”, said Dev Zabot. “We are also thrilled that the students will all receive their own mixer at the end of the workshop to continue developing their skills.”

The workshop will run for four weeks, and it is the hope of all involved that this will be an ongoing program.