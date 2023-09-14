Tanairi Garcia Seeks Re-Election for City Council

Tanairi García has announced her candidacy for re-election to City Council. The following is her statement:

“As a proud community activist, owner of Aloe Natural Coffee Shop, and mother of two children, I’m honored and excited to seek re-election as the Chelsea City Council representing District 4. My daughter Tanairi (Nany), son Nathan and I, love this community and are invested in advocating, supporting and listening to our constituents.

Tanairi García is shown talking with a local senior on possible improvements.

My experience working in Chelsea is focused on Youth Development, Environmental and Food Justice, Housing Insecurity and advocating for the needs of the community as a whole. My activism began at the age of 5, where I held my first sign in Cary Square. Now, thirty plus years later, I am holding my very own campaign sign for re-election. At 14 years old, I was a part of the creation of Chelsea’s first-ever community garden.

My love and commitment to this community were proven through my efforts during the COVID 19 pandemic where I worked tirelessly to address the needs of the community, such as; food sustainability, housing equity, and quality education for our children. Whether it is delivering food at your door or knocking on the doors of our legislatures at the State House, I am committed to advocating for the needs of our district.”