Area Planet Fitness Locations Donate School Supplies to Local Boys & Girls Clubs

Alder Partners LLC, an independent franchise group of Planet Fitness, owned and operated by the DeMartinis brothers, recently held a school supply drive at their nine Planet Fitness locations throughout the Boston area to support the Dorchester, Plymouth, and Salesian Boys & Girls Clubs (East Boston). Thanks to the generosity of their members and non-members they were able to collect and donate backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks, markers, crayons, and folders, to help local Boys & Girls Clubs members thrive through the school year. The donation benefited more than 275 children across the three Clubs.

“Many students start the school year without some of the essential supplies they need to succeed. We are very thankful to all those who contributed, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Planet Fitness franchisee Stan DeMartinis.

“We look forward to sharing these items with our members as they head back to school next month. Thanks to the team at Planet Fitness for their ongoing support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester!” said Mike Joyce, Sr. Vice President of Operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester.

The local franchise group has always been passionate about giving back to the communities in which they do business, through multiple backpack and toy drives, events sponsorships, monetary contributions, and building a Mini Judgement Free Zone in the Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston. Planet Fitness is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the brand’s national philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness. Since 2016, together with its franchisees, members and partners, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $8.4 million to support anti-bullying, pro-kindness initiatives.