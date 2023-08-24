Second Annual Cruising Chelsea Set for Saturday

The Second Annual Cruising Chelsea classic car and motorcycle event takes place this Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Forty classic cars and motorcycles are expected to take part in the event, which takes place at the Tobin Bridge/Arlington Street between 2nd Street and Williams Street.

The event is being presented by the City of Chelsea, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, and Jukebox.

Officials from the Chamber of Commerce said there was a good turnout for the first event last year, and they expect it to be a successful event again this year.