DiDomenico Secures Funding for Local Hospitals

Special to the Record

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his colleagues in the Massachusetts Legislature passed a $200 million supplemental budget, which included $180 million in critical relief for financially strained hospitals in the state, an extension of simulcasting and live horse racing until December 15, 2025, and $20 million in funding for farms that have been devastated by natural disasters, including flooding and unseasonal deep freezes.

DiDomenico successfully advocated for bringing additional funding to Cambridge Health Alliance, which has a high number of patients on Medicaid, among several other hospitals in the state that serve individuals on government insurance.

“I am proud to secure this funding for a health care facility like Cambridge Health Alliance that cares for many of our neighbors with lower income,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “Thanks to this financial boost, our essential local hospital will continue serving people across our community and keep people from all backgrounds and incomes healthy. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Chair Rodrigues, and all my colleagues for working on this needed investment in our health care system and farming community.”

“Quick action on this supplemental budget means we will deliver much-needed support to our hospitals and farms—two sectors that not only account for a lot of jobs in our Commonwealth, but which supply critical services and goods to our residents to keep our state healthy,” stated Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “The flexible funding for farm communities will allow our farmers to continue to recover from the lasting effects of severe weather on their crops, land and livelihoods, and patients will continue to receive care at their community hospitals. I am deeply grateful to Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, Vice Chair Cindy Friedman, Assistant Vice Chair Jo Comerford, Senate Ways and Means staff, Speaker Mariano, and our colleagues in the House for prioritizing this funding—and to Governor Healey for signing this into law as soon as it crossed her desk.” The bill was sent to the Governor after passage and signed into law on the morning of August 1