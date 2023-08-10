Lt. Gov. Driscoll joins state and local officials on the 111 bus

Special to the Record

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, and other state and local officials took the MBTA bus 111 from Chelsea to work on Monday, August 7, to continue to raise awareness about the alternative travel options available to help travelers “Ditch the Drive” during the Sumner Tunnel closure.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, City Manager Ned Keefe with Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

These options include certain fare-free bus routes in Chelsea in addition to multiple free or reduced cost subway, commuter rail, ferry, and parking options.

“We really want to encourage people to take public transportation not just while this project is underway, but hopefully afterwards, as well,” said Driscoll.

The Sumner Tunnel closed Wednesday, July 5, and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, August 31.

Eng said the MBTA is working to make sure there is adequate bus service for riders during and beyond the tunnel closure.

Lt. Gov. Driscoll and City Councilor Calvin Brown on the 111.

“We’ve done everything to keep the frequency really robust, because we know this is an important route,” said Eng. “As we bring on more bus operators, we’d like to increase … bus service even better across the whole system.”

The closure is the next phase of a project that began in April of 2022 and will include work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency. MassDOT has put together a plan to mitigate as much as possible the impact of the project to residents and travelers.

In addition to the 111 bus in Chelsea, the 112, 114, 116 and 117 bus routes are also free through the end of August.

In addition, the SL3 is free inbound only at the Chelsea, Bellingham Square, Box District, Eastern Avenue, and Airport stops, as was the case during the Chelsea Curves project a few years ago.

As part of the overall mitigation efforts, the Blue Line will be free for all commuters this summer, and there are reduced parking rates at MBTA garages along the Blue Line.