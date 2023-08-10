News Jordan Club in Chelsea Hosts Soccer Clinic by Record Staff • August 10, 2023 • 0 Comments BGCB members pose for a picture at the BGCB/Santander Soccer Clinic with the New England Revolution at the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys and Girls Club in Chelsea. A BGCB member dribblesdown the pitch at theBGCB/Santander SoccerClinic with the NewEngland Revolution at theGerald and Darlene JordanClub in Chelsea. Santander Bank presents the $100,000 check to BGCBNicholas President and CEO Robert Lewis Jr.