Things To Do at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity, fun, and unforgettable experiences! Whether you’re a fan of live entertainment, a huge foodie, bringing the whole family to the beach, or want to be in awe of the art of our master sand sculptors, we have something for you.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is an annual summer staple that combines the mesmerizing artistry of sand sculptures with a wide range of exciting activities. If you’re planning to stop by but don’t know where to start, we have you covered!

For the 19th festival theme, Kong is the featured character, and a bigger than life figure he is.

Don’t get us wrong, plenty of people just wander aimlessly along Revere Beach Blvd to see all the festival’s attractions and that’s absolutely fine. But, if you want the perfect guide to the Sand Sculpting Festival so you don’t miss a thing, make sure to keep reading.

Getting There

With the Sumner Tunnel closure increasing traffic, the MBTA is providing free transportation on the MBTA Blue Line! We encourage guests to take the T (which is super easy to use) and just hop off at the Wonderland or Revere Beach stations which are both within walking distance to the festival. If you are driving, the closest and most cost-effective parking is at the Wonderland Station Parking Garage.

Family Fun Amusements

The first thing you’re going to spot when you walk over is the Ferris Wheel. Seriously you won’t be able to miss it. If you’ve been to the festival before just know we have upgraded the Ferris Wheel this year and will have one of the largest traveling wheels in New England! Start here so you can get the perfect spot to see the full festival and the beautiful the view of the ocean.

Support Your Local Businesses

The only thing better than shopping is shopping for a good cause and this is the perfect excuse. New to the festival this year is The Beach Shop Pavilion. Basically, this area is dedicated to highlight local Revere businesses, emerging small businesses, or non-profit. With 19 different shops there will be plenty to browse from luxury sunglasses from Niraji to the perfect beach-themed décor from Ashley Mary Craftery and much more!

Engaging Entertainment

Prepare to be entertained by an incredible lineup of live performances throughout the festival. From talented musicians to captivating dancers and engaging performers, there will be four designated spots throughout the festival that will be alive with energy and excitement.

The place to be on Friday night at 7pm will be the centerpiece for a special performance by none other than Blue Man Group. These three will let you see the world in a whole new way with their paint drums, one-of-a-kind instruments, and interactive show.

Fireworks Extravaganza

Prepare to be dazzled by our Fireworks Extravaganza that will light up the night sky. Make sure to grab a spot along the sea wall for the best view of the display beginning at 9pm on Saturday, July 29. Watch in awe as the colorful explosions illuminate the sand sculptures, creating a magical atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to end your Saturday night with a breathtaking spectacle.

Calling All Foodies

Indulge your taste buds with an enticing array of food trucks and vendors. From savory to sweet, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re in the mood for creative Asian street food from Moyzilla, the best hot dog from Trolley Dogs, an ice cream cool-down with Ben & Jerry’s, or your typical festival snack from Fiesta Shows, there is truly something for everyone!

Right now, there’s almost 30 food trucks and vendors to choose from so we definitely recommend checking out the full list!

Grab A Drink

After exploring the festival for a bit, head to the Samuel Adams Beer Garden to unwind and soak up the festival atmosphere. Savor a refreshing selection of Samuel Adams products including Truly Seltzers, Twisted Tea, Wicked Hazy, and Angry Orchard as you mingle with fellow 21+ attendees. Raise a glass to the celebration, relax with some games, and enjoy the live music.

Beach Fit Weekend

Looking to break a sweat and rejuvenate your body and mind? Join invigorating and free workout classes offered at the MoveStudios Mobile Stage with workouts on Revere Beach. From morning yoga sessions that allow you to connect with nature to high-energy group fitness HIIT classes, you can exercise in a refreshing beach setting while being surrounded by the incredible sand sculptures. It’s the perfect opportunity to stay active and find your inner balance.

Sand Sculptures

Saving the best for last is the whole reason why everyone is coming to the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, the sand sculptures! These sculptures are truly a work of art that captivates our imagination and transports us into a world of creativity and wonder. With just sand, water, and boundless talent, Master Sand Sculptors can transform ordinary grains into magnificent masterpieces.

With the theme of this year’s festival being ‘Celebrating 90 Years of Kong’, one cannot wait to see the artistry of an epic battle of Kong featured at the centerpiece. In addition to the centerpiece, there will be 15 Master Sand Sculptors from around the world in a heated competition for $28,000 in prize money beginning Wednesday, July 26 through the afternoon of Saturday, July 28. Though all the sand sculptures are spectacular, make sure to watch last year’s 1st place winner, Abe Waterman, or the People’s Choice Award, Deborah Barret-Cutulle, transform sand and water into works of art.

Conclusion

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival offers experiences that will delight and entertain visitors of all ages. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of sand sculptures while exploring the festival’s diverse attractions, including live entertainment, mouthwatering food, unique shopping, and a lively beer garden. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience that celebrates art, entertainment, and the joy of coming together. So, mark your calendars for July 28 through 30, and we hope to see you there! Stay tuned for more updates through our website www.rbissf.com, or follow us on social media. Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com or www.rbissf.com.