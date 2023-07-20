Obituaries 07-20-2023

James T. Winam Jr.

December 29, 1966 – July 12, 2023

James T. Winam, Jr., a longtime resident of Malden and formerly of Chelsea, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Wednesday, July 12. He was 56-years-old. Born and raised in Chelsea, a beloved son of the late James T., Sr., and Gail (Welsh) Winam, James attended Chelsea schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. He worked as a medical and mail courier for Massachusetts General Hospital for the past 26 years. He was the beloved companion of 40 years of Carmen S. Garcia. In his lifetime, Jimmy enjoyed attending music concerts and traveling with Carmen, taking many road-trips to Canada, New Hampshire, and other destinations. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was also predeceased by his sister, Jennifer A. Winam. He is survived by his beloved, Carmen S. Garcia of Malden, his dear brothers: John Winam and his companion, Laura Fontanez, and Christopher Winam, all of Chelsea. He was the cherished uncle of Justin Winam, Christopher Winam, Jr., Jessica, Jennifer, Julia, and Joanna Agostini, all of Chelsea. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com.