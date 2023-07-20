Here’s Some Consolation for Sox Fans

With the Major League Baseball season resuming after the All-Star break, the Red Sox appear destined to relegation to the realm of mediocrity. Sure, they’re above .500, but our Sox don’t appear to have either the pitching or the hitting to make a run to the playoffs.

However, as we looked briefly at the standings on Monday, there was one ray of brightness — the Yankees were in last place in the American League East with us!

There is a term for what we were feeling — schadenfreude — the concept that one derives happiness only from the misfortunes of others.

To be sure, we’re disappointed that the Sox once again will be on the outside looking in.

But if the Yankees also are out of the playoff picture — well, that’s a cause for joy in and of itself.