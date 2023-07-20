East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Unveils Newly Rebuilt Emergency Department

Special to the Record

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, announced the completion of its newly rebuilt Emergency Department (ED), a historic investment in emergency services for East Boston and its surrounding communities. Now offering state-of-the-art emergency capabilities, advanced diagnostic imaging technology, and increased access to other emergency medicine services, the rebuilt ED strengthens the health center’s position as a critical part of Boston’s healthcare ecosystem, offering vital access to East Boston and neighboring communities on this side of the harbor. “East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is at the forefront of community-based and community-driven emergency services. This investment, generously supported by city and state funding, greatly enhances our clinical capabilities and patient care,” said EBNHC’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Greg Wilmot. “The modernized ED brings new resources to East Boston and our neighbors, increasing access to state-of-the-art technology and reducing physical barriers to advanced clinical and diagnostic care.” The rebuilt ED is made possible with state-earmarked funding, including $250,000 for public safety improvements, $1.6M to establish an early diagnosis program to address racial disparities in health care in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and $5M for the purpose of modernization, and expansion of emergency and urgent care services. “The investment in our newly rebuilt ED is an investment in our patients,” said Chief Medical Officer of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Dr. Jackie Fantes. “We are now equipped to more efficiently and effectively diagnose patients while also improving patient experience by reducing the need for patients to travel to Boston to access advanced services including state-of-the-art diagnostic services like CT scanning.” “Earlier this year, I secured funding in the state budget to help revitalize the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s Emergency Department. This investment will bolster emergency medical care at a time when neighbors are worried about the impact of the Sumner Tunnel closure on access to Boston-area hospitals,” said Rep. Adrian Madaro, 1st Suffolk District. “Today, EBNHC unveiled its revamped Emergency Department along with leaders across the state who recognize the importance of maintaining and expanding access to urgent and emergency medical care for residents of East Boston and surrounding cities and towns.” With an expanded waiting room, private triage, private registration, behavioral health safe room, new nursing provider station, and twelve exam rooms, the full-service ED will provide accessible, compassionate care for the East Boston community and their surrounding neighborhoods. EBNHC’s ED, the fourth busiest in Boston, provides person-centered care to over 120 patients daily and more than 40,000 patients a year, while maintaining among the lowest wait times for Boston-area EDs. The ED expands EBNHC’s capacity to deliver high-quality emergency care to a high volume and wide range of patients, allowing larger teaching hospitals to focus on higher-acuity cases. To celebrate the Emergency Department and acknowledge the leaders who have partnered with us to augment this resource in the East Boston community, leaders of Boston’s healthcare community, dignitaries, and community leaders convened to highlight its new capabilities and discuss the emergency medicine needs of the community. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett, and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.